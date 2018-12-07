Federal Investigators Release Preliminary Findings on Guthrie County Plane Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa -- Federal investigators are releasing their preliminary findings on a plane crash that killed four people in Guthrie County last month.

Investigators say those onboard died of carbon monoxide poisoning when a two-inch crack in the muffler allowed gas into the cockpit. Investigators found soot on the inside of the muffler and inside the cabin heat hose.

The four killed were 49-year-old Edward Anderson, 36-year-old Pat Kellen and 15-year-old Samantha Clark, all of Le Mars, and 28-year-old Tyler Douvia of Merrill.

They were on their way from Le Mars to Osceola for a hunting trip.