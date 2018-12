Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- A former Altoona police officer accused of stealing prescription drugs from the evidence room has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Joshua Copeland entered a written plea of not guilty to misconduct in the office and forgery. Investigators claim Copeland swapped over-the-counter medications with prescription drugs that were being held as evidence.

He resigned from the Altoona Police Department back in April.