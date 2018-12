Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- An ice skating rink in Waukee will have a delayed opening after someone tried to skate on the ice too soon.

The Waukee Parks and Recreation Department says someone hopped over the barricade surrounding the ice rink at Centennial Park and tried to skate on the only partially frozen ice. Due to the thin ice, a skate cut through the rink liner underneath.

It is being replaced but will likely delay the opening by a few weeks.