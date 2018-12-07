Security Camera Footage Revealed Two Racist Notes at Drake University a Hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University police say security camera footage helped them discover that two racist notes sent to students were a hoax.

Drake freshman Kissie Ram reported receiving a threatening note in her dorm room last month. It was the second time a Drake student had reported getting such a letter.

Police say they placed cameras near Ram's room after she reported the first note. Those cameras never saw anyone place the second letter.

Ram is charged with filing a false report and could face expulsion from Drake University.