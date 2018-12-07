Two People Suffered Burns in Overnight House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –Des Moines firefighters spent the frigid overnight hours on the scene of a house fire in the neighborhood near Roosevelt High School.

Two people living there made it out of the home, but they were sent to the hospital with burn injuries.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. at 825 41st Street. That’s across from the Des Moines Playhouse.

A neighbor says the man woke up to the flames and smoke and got his wife out of the house. He then ran next door for help.

Neighbor Grant Wilson said, “I got a banging on my window. Somebody was yelling, and I didn't know what it was. I came my front door, I looked outside and didn't see anything. I looked out my bedroom window, and I went back to my room and I called 911. And then I yelled outside, and then I finally heard my name. He said there's a fire.”

The house suffered extensive damage. Investigators are now looking into the cause of that fire.