Waukee School Official Eric Rose Placed on Paid Leave Following Audit Report

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee School District has placed Chief Operating Officer Eric Rose on paid administrative leave.

On Thursday, State Auditor Mary Mosiman released an audit of Waukee Schools sparked by complaints about Rose from legislators and taxpayers. That audit found $130,000 in spending that was “not in the best interest of taxpayers.” That included more than $80,000 spent on out-of-state retreats for employees and $20,000 spent on furniture for the superintendent’s office.

In 2016 Rose was investigated by Waukee Police after numerous complaints. That investigation found Rose was keeping school property at his home, directing district employees to run errands for him and altering employee time cards. Police forwarded the results of their investigation to Dallas County Attorney Wayne Reisetter’s office. The office declined to press charges. Reisetter refused to comment on Rose yesterday when contacted by Channel 13, saying he won’t make any comments about an ongoing investigation.

Shortly after the investigation Rose was given a raise by the district.

The Waukee School District released this statement on Friday:

“In response to the findings in the State audit, Waukee Community School District has placed Chief Operating Officer, Eric Rose on paid administrative leave, effective December 7, 2018. The audit report provides an opportunity for the district to consider the detailed findings and the recommended control procedures. The findings reported in the audit confirm policy and procedural changes implemented by the district since July 1, when the current chief financial officer assumed her role. Additional changes will occur as appropriate, and action plans will be developed to address the other recommendations in the audit report.

The Board will engage in dialogue on Monday, December 10 at the Board meeting regarding recommended control procedures.”