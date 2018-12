Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are searching for an armed robber.

The incidence occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 3300 block of 61st St.

The victim says he was robbed at gunpoint while standing on his front porch.

Officers brought in a K9 unit but were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators are now checking for fingerprints left on the porch to identify the gunman.