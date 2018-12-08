× First Lego League Competition Prepping Youth for Science Related Careers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly two dozen grade and middle schools from across the state packed into the Science Center of Iowa Saturday.

The Science Center hosted the First Lego League Regional competition. Students came prepared having learned how to code their lego robot to overcome obstacles. Participants say it’s not just about playing with legos, it’s about learning how to problem solve, strategize and work as a team.

“We are learning how to program, work with computers and each other and how to present in front of a crowd,” says Starmont eighth grader, Madelyn Obtoerfer.

Obtoerfer says she’s encouraged by seeing other girls and younger kids who are becoming more interesting in science and technology.