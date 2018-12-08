× Iowa State Patrol Chief to Retire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime member of the Iowa State Patrol is set to retire.

Colonel Jeff Ritzman started his career with the Iowa State Patrol as a trooper in 1982. He climbed the ranks over the next 36 years and will retire as chief of the agency in January.

In announcing his retirement Ritzman said, “It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve the men and women of the Iowa State Patrol as their colonel. In my eyes, there is no finer group of troopers or people.”