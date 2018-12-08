× Neo-Nazi Suspect Convicted of Murder in Charlottesville Death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia — A neo-Nazi suspect in Virginia will likely spent the rest of his life in prison.

Jurors convicted James Fields of murder and ten other charges connected to a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville last year. Fields plowed his car into a crowd of protesters killing 32-year old Heather Heyer.

Fields showed no emotion when the verdict was reached.

He is also awaiting trial on 30 federal hate crime charges.