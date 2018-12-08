× Short Chase Ends Near DSM Int’l Airport, Driver in Custody

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in custody after leading police on a short chase on the city’s south side.

Des Moines Police say it started in the area of 42nd Street and Park Avenue just before 10:30 Saturday morning. It then ended in the parking lot of a business at 2502 McKinley Avenue.

Officers say they were on the lookout for speeders when they tried pulling over the red sedan, that’s when the driver sped off. During the chase, officers say the driver threw items out of the window. Police were not able to identify what the items were to Channel 13.

The driver eventually came to a stop in front of the Biomechanical Composites building. Police arrested the driver. His name and the charges he face are unknown.