× Special Santa Provided in Urbandale for Special Needs Children

URBANDALE, Iowa — When Mrs. Claus was growing up she never had a Santa who could speak her language.

“When I grew up I had to go to see a Santa that didn’t know sign language and the other kids in line would make fun of me because of my speech,” Mrs. Claus said. “I never wanted to see Santa after that.”

Now, she is helping make sure every child has the opportunity to experience the magic of Christmas at the Special Santa event in Urbandale.

“It’s kind of cool that kids can see that he does know different languages not just English. So like, Santa knows maybe French, maybe German you never know,” Mrs. Claus said.

But Santa’s special talents didn’t end there. Kids with a wide range of special healthcare needs were able to get one-on-one time with their own St. Nick who knew exactly how to interact with every child, like Miles Fredericks, who has visual and hearing impairments.

“A lot of things startle Miles. So when you have a Santa that understands the impairments and is slow and gentle and is not startling and Mrs. Claus was able to warm Miles up to the touch,” Rita Fredericks, Miles’ Mom, said.

For James Haugh, just some extra time to talk with Santa made all the difference.

“He loves having people talk with him and as you can see he’s very happy and it’s a nice opportunity for a more one-on-one experience,” James’ Mom, Ellen Haugh said.