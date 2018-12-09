SoundOff Cold Opens from Harrison Barnes, Doug McDermott, Nick Nurse, Champ Kind, and Big Al.
Best of 2018 SoundOff: Murph Gets Roasted
-
Campbell Rumor Assessment Project
-
Hot Mics: Dan Winters and John Sears Reveal True Thoughts
-
Best of 2018 SoundOff: Sketches 1
-
Nebraska Reporters Question Scott Frost After Loss to Iowa
-
Join Channel 13 at the Science Center of Iowa
-
-
Special Santa Provided in Urbandale for Special Needs Children
-
What the US-China Truce Means for Business
-
5.1 Million Pounds of Beef Added to Recall Due to Salmonella
-
USPS Christmas Gift Shipping Deadlines Approaching Fast
-
Tyler Perry Pays Off Every Layaway Tab at Two Walmart Stores
-
-
PETA Says ‘Bring Home the Bacon’ is Comparable to Racism and Homophobia
-
Creative Personalized Gifts For This Holiday Season
-
Michael Cohen, Former Trump Attorney, Pleads Guilty to Lying to Congress