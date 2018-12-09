Des Moines Public Schools Considering Class Schedule Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- High school students in Des Moines may see a change in their schedules next school year.

Des Moines Public Schools is considering changing how many classes high school students have per day. Right now, students split up eight courses, alternating between four classes each day. The district says the current schedule creates infrequent and irregular contact between teachers and students. Instead, the district wants students to attend all eight classes every day for shorter periods.

School leaders are asking parents to give their input on the potential change. They are hosting a town hall meeting on Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the downtown public library located at 1000 Grand Ave. They will also host a second meeting at the library on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.