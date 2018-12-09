× Former Iowa TE George Kittle Sets Franchise Records for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, California — George Kittle nearly put his name in the NFL record book Sunday. The former Iowa tight end was just four yards away from breaking the NFL record for receiving yards in a single game by a tight end. He recorded 210 yards off seven receptions in the 49ers game against the Broncos. Those 210 yards were recorded in the first half alone.

Kittle did break three franchise records with the impressive week 14 showing. In the first quarter, Kittle broke San Francisco’s record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end. He currently has 1,103 yards on the year.

He also broke the 49ers record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a game and had the longest touchdown by a player at his position in the team’s history. He caught an 85-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

The 49ers behind Kittle beat the Broncos 20-14.