Madison County Hunter Shot in Accidental Shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — We are waiting to learn the condition of a Madison County hunter shot in an accidental shooting Sunday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ronald Butler was hunting with two other adults around 8:40 a.m. when he dropped his shotgun getting out of a vehicle. The gun went off and struck him.

Authorities say he was still conscious when first responders arrived to take him to the hospital, but they have not said how he is doing after getting flown to Des Moines for treatment.