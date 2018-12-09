× Matt Campbell Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2024

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell agreed to a contract extension through 2024.

In an announcement from Jamie Pollard, Iowa State athletics also agreed to provide an additional $1 million in compensation this year for his assistant coaches and support staff.

“Coach Campbell and I had a great end-of-the-year meeting Friday and during our visit we mutually agreed to extend his contract to 2024 and further demonstrate Coach Campbell and the University’s commitment to one another,” Pollard said. “I couldn’t be more excited for our current players, fans and recruits to receive this great news.”

“I can’t begin to express my appreciation to Dr. Wintersteen and Jamie for their support of our program and their willingness to work together in taking this program to levels it has never achieved previously,” Campbell said. “Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football.”

Campbell has been the Big 12 Coach-of-the-Year the last two seasons. Iowa State was picked to finish in seventh place in this year’s Big 12 pre-season poll, but Campbell’s Cyclones exceeded expectations, finishing in third place with an 8-4 record.

Iowa State plays next on Dec. 28 in the Alamo Bowl.