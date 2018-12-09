Tyrese Haliburton Sets an Iowa State Assist Record in Cyclones’ Victory over Southern 101-65

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton had a record-setting performance in a win over Southern on Sunday. Haliburton notched 17 assists, setting the Iowa State single-game record. Haliburton broke the record previously held by Eric Heft who recorded 16 assists against Nebraska in 1974. He also scored 15 points in the 101-65 win over Southern. The Cyclones had four players reach double digits in the victory. Marial Shayok led the way tying his career high with 26 points. As a team Iowa State shot over 70 percent from the field.