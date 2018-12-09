Waukee School Board to Discuss $130,000 of Questionable Spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- On Monday night, parents get the chance to hear from the Waukee school board concerning questionable spending detailed in a state audit released last week.

The school board meets at 7:00 p.m. at the Waukee school's district headquarters at 560 SE University Ave.

The state audit discovered almost $130,000 that may have been misspent on out-of-state trips for administrators and furniture, among other things.

The district's COO Eric Rose has been placed on paid leave following the report. The school board is disputing the audit's findings, citing inaccuracies in the report. The board president says members are in the process of gathering documents that support their claims.

The Auditor's office recommended the board work to improve oversight of the district. The board says it is planning to follow through on those suggestions.

The district has also paid $1.3 million in settlements to former employees this year.