Matt Whitaker Being Considered for Trump's Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON D.C. — Matt Whitaker, currently the highest-ranking Iowan in the federal government, has learned that he will not keep the Attorney General job — but another position within the Trump Administration may be open to him.

Whitaker has been serving as acting Attorney General since President Donald Trump fired Jeff Sessions last month. Over the weekend, Trump nominated William Barr for the Attorney General position.

But Whitaker is possibly on the shortlist for another top position. Sources confirm that Whitaker is being considered for the president’s chief of staff position.

This comes after Trump announced current chief of staff John Jelly is stepping down.

Trump’s appointment of Whitaker as acting AG caused controversy because it was done without the approval of the Senate. There were also concerns that Whitaker would end Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the last presidential election.

William Barr previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.