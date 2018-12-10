Beware of E-mail Scams Over the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New e-mail scams are circulating ahead of the holidays. According to ConsumerAffairs, two new phishing e-mails are hitting inboxes.

The e-mails appear to come from major retailers, Amazon and Apple, aimed at confirming purchases that were never made. Scammers are hoping you will click on that fake link to view the purchase.

Consumers who receive e-mails concerning purchases they did not make should never respond or click on any links in the body of the e-mail. By clicking on a link in the message, you may be downloading malware to your computer or be directed to a fake website to gain access to your personal information.