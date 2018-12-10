× Drake’s Head Football Coach Stepping Down After 5 Seasons

DES MOINES, Iowa – After five seasons as head football coach at Drake University Rick Fox has decided to step down. Fox finished the 2018 season with a 7-4 record, including a near upset of FBS in-state rival Iowa State. A press release from the University outlines his decision.

“Drake University football head coach Rick Fox announced Monday, Dec. 10, that he is stepping down from his position at Drake University.



Fox will meet with members of the media to discuss his decision Monday, Dec. 10, at 7:15 p.m. in the Paul Morrison Room in the Knapp Center.



“My wife, Julie, and I felt that this is the right time for us as a family and the right time for Drake football for me to step away from being the head coach at Drake University,” Fox said. “The 11 years here, including the last five as head coach, have been incredibly rewarding. To be a part of a football program and culture that builds Impact Men in the pursuit of football excellence is rare in college football. These impact men make a difference in their community on a daily basis. They also are difference makers on the field as everyone saw on the field in our most recent game at Iowa State.”



“Our family is eager to make a similar impact in new endeavors outside of Drake football. We know that Drake football will continue to produce tremendous young men of character who will make an impact while at Drake and for years afterwards. We are grateful to the leadership of Brian Hardin and the Drake University administration for the trust and support in allowing a Division I program that creates Impact Men through football.”



Fox, who recently completed his fifth season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, had a 33-22 record at Drake following the team’s near upset of No. 24 Iowa State Dec. 1. During his tenure, the Bulldogs finished fourth or higher in the Pioneer Football League standings each year and were second in the league three times. Drake’s 28-12 PFL record over the past five seasons were better than all but two league schools during that stretch.



His teams collected a total of 84 All-PFL awards, 35 Academic All-PFL honors, eight CoSIDA Academic All-District selections and three CoSIDA Academic All-Americans. Tight end Eric Saubert was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.



“I am so grateful for the time I had with Rick and Julie over the last year,” Drake director of athletics Brian Hardin said. “They are wonderful, faith-driven individuals that feel they are being called to impact people beyond the Drake football family. I am happy they can make that journey together.”



“Hundreds of football student-athletes competed for the Bulldogs during Rick’s time on our sideline. We enjoyed great team success and celebrated many individual accolades while Rick was our coach. However, his legacy will be the many Impact Men he coached that are now – or will soon become – Drake alumni. We thank Rick for the incredible impact he had on our program.”



Hardin appointed current defensive coordinator Todd Stepsis as acting head coach and announced that a national search for Fox’s replacement will begin immediately.”