FEMA Denies Gov. Reynolds' Appeal for Spring, Summer Flooding Aid

DES MOINES, Iowa — FEMA has denied Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appeal for disaster assistance for flood victims in Polk, Buchanan, Dickinson and Winnebago counties.

Gov. Reynolds requested assistance for residents and businesses that were impacted by severe storms and flooding taking place from June 6 to July 2. Gov. Reynolds’ initial request made on Aug. 1 was denied. FEMA denied her appeal after reaffirming the finding that the impact was not severe or widespread enough to grant individual assistance.

In June, Gov. Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and Disaster Case Management programs for storm and flood victims. These programs provided more than $2.8 million in assistance for over 1,000 impacted households.

Gov. Reynolds has now requested assistance from the Small Business Administration to make low-interest disaster loans available to those in Polk, Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Warren and Story counties. A decision for this request is expected to be made soon. Buchanan, Dickinson and Winnebago counties did not qualify for SBA assistance because the damages in those counties did not meet the required SBA thresholds.