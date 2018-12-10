× Firefighters Responding to Norwoodville House Fire

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Norwoodville area.

Firefighters from Delaware and Saylor townships were called to 4765 NE 32nd Street, Des Moines just before 8:00 a.m. That’s just west of Four Mile Creek.

Sgt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a child was home alone when they noticed smoke and called a parent. The parent called 911 and the child got out of the house.

There’s no word on whether anyone was injured.

Channel 13 has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.