Hawkeye Women Remain Steady In Rankings, Drake Tumbles Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Lisa Bluder’s bunch remains at #16 in the Associated Press top-25. After a week that saw senior Megan Gustafson become the school’s all-time leading rebounder and just the third woman in Hawkeye history to reach the 2,000 point scoring mark. The Hawkeyes play UNI Sunday in Iowa City.

Meanwhile, getting caught in a rabbit hole with a loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits., Drake University tumbles from #21 to just outside of the rankings.

Uconn, Notre Dame, Louisville, Baylor, and Mississippi State are your top five.

Drake Travels to Iowa State on Sunday. The Cyclones are also receiving votes.

Full Rankings: https://www.apnews.com/afs:Content:2657840010