Iowa Men Slip In Top-25 Rankings

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A mixed bag of a week that included a home win against Iowa State and a road loss to #10 ranked Michigan State has the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) slipping four spots in the Associated Press top-25 from #18 to #22 in the country sandwiched between #21 Marquette (8-2) and #23 Furman (8-0). Kansas (8-1), Duke (9-1), Tennessee (7-1) , Gonzaga (9-1) and Michigan (10-0) are the top five teams in the country. The Hawkeyes play the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday 6pm in the Big Four Classic held in Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.

Full list of rankings: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/poll