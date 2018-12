Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Members of the Iowa Wild hockey team brought some early Christmas gifts to children at Mercy Medical Center on Monday.

On Friday night, the team held their annual teddy bear toss game. Fans were invited to throw teddy bears and other stuffed animals onto the ice to be donated to sick children. Around 1,200 toys were donated.

This afternoon, some of the players handed out the stuffed animals to kids at Mercy's pediatric wing.