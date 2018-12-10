ISU Wigginton and Young Could Play As Soon As Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- In their first ten games, mostly without their top offensive weapon, Iowa State is 8-2. Now fans of the cardinal and gold may be one step closer to a team at full strength with Lindell Wigginton and Solomon Young.

“Wednesday if everything goes status quo as it is now, they'll go half court. Not up and down but live contact in the half court and evaluate them from there,” said head coach Steve Prohm.

Despite the winning record, the absence of Young and Wigginton, who was named preseason all-Big 12, was glaringly evident against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Cyclones were outrebounded by twenty and the team shot just 46% from the field. Wigginton's 17 points per game from a year ago would be a welcomed site for the team this Saturday against Drake in the Big Four Classic in Des Moines. Prohm said, “I think Lindell will add a huge boost to our team. I think it makes our perimeter deeper, gives guys like Nick a rest and really Lindell brings experience and scoring punch for our team, another playmaker. Solomon, when he's healthy gives us an enforcer around the basket we need. He's a guy we missed the other night at Iowa. Just his toughness and physicallness around the basket.”