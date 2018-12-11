× Adventureland to Open New Roller Coaster “The Phoenix” in 2019

ALTOONA, Iowa — Roller coaster lovers are getting an early Christmas present.

Adventureland Park announced it is getting a new spinning roller coaster called “The Phoenix.” The ride will be family friendly. The coaster will reach speeds up to 40 mph, and the cars rotate a full 360 degrees.

Visitors will find it at the end of the main boulevard where “The Inverter” used to be.

“The Phoenix” is expected to cost an estimated $6 million. Construction will start in February and the ride is scheduled to open in June.