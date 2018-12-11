× Altoona Target Evacuated Following Threat

ALTOONA, Iowa – An Altoona Target store has been evacuated due to a threat.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a bomb threat for the store located at 3414 8th St SW. Tuesday.

First responders arrived on scene around 11:45 a.m. and Polk County Emergency Management is involved as well.

There’s no word yet on the source of the threat or whether anything has been found.

Channel 13 has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.