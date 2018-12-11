× Gov. Reynolds Appoints New Chief of Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new chief of staff Tuesday. Sara Craig Gongol will take over as chief of staff on Dec. 15.

“Sara is a key member of my team, working with me since 2014,” Gov. Reynolds said. “She played an important role in the campaign, helping me earn the support of Iowans who gave me the chance to continue serving as governor. As I begin my first full term, I am excited to bring together a new team to help implement my vision for building a stronger, better Iowa.

Craig Gongol was the general consultant for Gov. Reynold’s recent campaign for governor. She also managed Mitt Romney’s Iowa caucus effort in 2012.

Craig Gongol will take over for Ryan Koopmans who announced he will step down as chief of staff on Dec. 14. Koopmans will return to the private sector to pursue opportunities outside of state government. Koopmans initially joined the governor’s office in 2017 as a senior legal counsel and chief policy advisor. He was promoted to chief of staff earlier this year.

“I am grateful for Ryan’s service and am glad he used his passion for Iowa to advance our state forward,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Ryan provided steadfast advice while serving as my trusted advisor. I want to thank Ryan for his service on behalf of the people of Iowa and wish him well as he shares his incredible talents, energy and work ethic with others in the private sector.”