Johnston Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide for Street Racing Deaths

ANKENY, Iowa — A Johnston man is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle after two people were killed during what police say was an illegal street race in August.

21-year-old Brandon Ferin is charged with Homicide by Vehicle and Drag Racing. He was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Police say Ferin was racing against a truck on S. Ankeny Boulevard on Saturday, August 25th when the truck left the road and crashed into a McDonald’s parking lot and struck another vehicle. Two men in the truck, Ronald Girtz and Brad Stover, were killed.