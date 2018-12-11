Local Veterans Donate Toys and Money to Children for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Local veterans are trying to make sure every child has a gift to unwrap this Christmas.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #53 presented a $2,500 check to Toys for Tots on Tuesday morning.

The presentation took place at the DAV Thrift Store on East University Avenue where the group earns money to make these types of donations. The organization also donated a pallet of toys.

Disabled American Veterans leaders say it makes a difference in the community. “It’s not just the community. It’s the veterans themselves and active duty that sometimes receives these toys. So, it’s a great gift, a great opportunity and is well worth the time and effort to do this,” said Jerome Fitzsimons of Disabled American Veterans.

The DAV store manager wants to remind everyone that the DAV is a great place to shop this Christmas. Proceeds from the sales go to disabled veterans.