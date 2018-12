× Newton’s Maytag Park Gets Holiday Makeover

NEWTON, Iowa – The historic Maytag Park is getting a holiday makeover for the first time in decades.

The 40-acre park has a light display for the holiday season. People can see the Maytag Bowl decorated, pool area, and more.

It is thanks in part to volunteers, city of Newton park staff, and Clemon-Maki Insurance.

People can see the lights for free until the New Year.

The park is located at 301 South 11th Avenue West, Newton.