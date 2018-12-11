× Police: No Danger Found After Bomb Threat Called in to Altoona Target

ALTOONA, Iowa – Altoona police say they found no evidence and “no validation” that a bomb threat called in to the Altoona Target store was a real threat.

The call was made Tuesday morning to the store at 3414 8th Street SW Tuesday. Sgt. Alyssa Wilson with the Altoona Police Department says someone called and asked for Google and Target gift cards to be reloaded and alluded to there being bombs in the parking lot and the store.

The store was quickly evacuated, along with the adjacent Staples store.

Altoona police reached out for help to Des Moines Police and bomb dogs were brought in to search the parking lot and store.

Nothing was found and just before 1:00 p.m. Sgt. Wilson said business will be resuming as normal.

Police don’t know who called in the threat and at this point they don’t have the number it was called in from.

Altoona Police were assisted by Altoona Fire, Des Moines Police, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and city workers.