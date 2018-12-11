× Ribbon-Cutting Planned For Two Outdoor Ice Rinks in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Two outdoor ice rinks will soon be open for use in an Ames park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening will take place at South River Valley Park in Ames on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

The two rinks will each serve a different purpose. One rink will be used for ice hockey, while the other rink is reserved for skating. There will be no fee required to use either of the rinks, but users will need to bring their own equipment.

Ames Minor Hockey Association initially reached out to the Iowa Wild seeking a possible donation toward the the project. The Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo teamed up to donate a rink, as part of an effort to encourage ice skating and outdoor recreation.

“These rinks provide a great opportunity for residents to enjoy outdoor winter recreation,” said Keith Abraham, Ames Parks and Recreation director. “We appreciate the donation by the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo because it allows both hockey players and recreational skaters to have ice time. We also appreciate the initiative of AMHA to pursue additional outdoor winter activities for the Ames community.”

Ames Parks and Recreation staff are assembling the rinks. In the meantime, skaters are advised to stay off the ice before it is completely frozen because doing so can damage the rink’s liners. When the ice rinks are ready for use, green signs will be posted saying “open for skating”.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 1200 E. 13th St. in Ames.