Brand New Ankeny Entertainment Center Has Something for Everyone to Enjoy

ANKENY, Iowa – A brand new luxury entertainment center opens to the public Thursday and has something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

B&B Theatres Ankeny 12 & B-Roll Bowling is located in the District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny.

People can experience two premium grand screens with DTS-X immersive surround sound, an MX4D theater, 12 bowling lanes, an arcade, fully stocked bar, food, and screenPLAY.

ScreenPLAY is a theater that has a playground next to the seats. Children will be able to play in the playground 30 minutes before a show starts. The playground will be locked once a movie starts. This is to accommodate families with small children.

People can purchase either concession food or an extended gourmet menu at the bar.

The theater opens to the public Thursday at 3:30 p.m. It is located at 1580 SW Market Street, Ankeny.