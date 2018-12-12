× DCI, Wayne County Authorities Investigating Seymour Death

SEYMOUR, Iowa – A death investigation is underway in the Wayne County town of Seymour.

Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the DCI is working with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

Mortvedt says authorities were called late Tuesday after the body of a deceased person was discovered. The name of the person and the location of where they were found has not been released by the DCI.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.