The Iowa Wild want to grow the sport of hockey, and one smart way to do that is access.

The Wild added another community hockey rink, this one in Indianola.

Interview is with Iowa Wild VP of Sales, Eric Grundfast.

This is the fourth of five community rinks donated by the Wild and Wells Fargo during a three year stretch. The Wild will unveil a rink in Ames next week.

