Long Harvest Season Winding Down in Southern Iowa

FREMONT, Iowa-Wednesday was the last day of combining corn for Mark Hedge, who has farm ground on the Mahaska and Wapello county line.

Hedge farms along with his brother and a nephew, they cover around 1200 acres of farmland. He saw a twelve-inch snow cover his fields with corn still standing.

On the last day there were eight rows of corn in a couple of foot-tall snow drifts along the fence. Other corn in the field had been laid down, due to the snow.

"It’s just frustrating you think you’re going to get something done and the mother nature has other plans for you just gonna have to work around it,” said Hedge. “We had to wait for that to melt off in order to get back in the field and continue harvest.”

“The last probably five days a lot of corn has been combined,” said Charles Brown of Iowa State University Extension in Oskaloosa. “But there’s still, more to go here and south, you’ll see there’s still a lot of corn and some soybeans not combined yet.”

Hedge still has grain to haul to Cargill in Eddyville. He said he was unable to dump grain there on Wednesday, so he would be getting trucks of grain down there.

Weather has been a big challenge this year for southern Iowa.

“Here in southern Iowa we were dry this summer, and then later part of August it started raining so we got a lot of rain,” said Brown.

Then 12 inches of snow- in November. Mark Hedge keeps moving, despite any weather setbacks.

“It’s always a challenge this part of the job, you either accept it or do something else.”