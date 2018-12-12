× Power Restored After Squirrel in Substation Left 5 West Des Moines Schools Without Electricity

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – MidAmerican Energy says a power outage in West Des Moines that left five schools without electricity is now over.

The outage was caused by a squirrel that got into a substation but repairs have now been made and power is restored.

The West Des Moines School District said Hillside, Fairmeadows, Rex Mathes Home School, Stilwell, and the Walnut Creek Campus were affected by the outage. Classes remained in session during the outage.

At the peak of the outage Wednesday morning just over 1,000 MidAmerican Energy customers were without power.