‘Tasty Tacos’ Seasoning Now on Grocery Store Shelves

DES MOINES, Iowa — It won’t be quite the same without that delectable, and dare we say TASTY, flour fry bread shell – but now you can get a local restaurant’s legendary taco seasoning at Hy-Vee and cook up some very tasty tacos at home.

Tasty Tacos first offered its taco seasoning for sale in its restaurants and online back in November. Wednesday, it was announced packages of the seasoning are now available on the shelves at Hy-Vee grocery stores as well.

Just think of all the recipes you can spice up with a little bit of the special seasoning. Whatever it is, be sure to add a mound of shredded cheese on top — just to make it authentic!

There are six Tasty Tacos locations around the metro in case you have to have the real thing.