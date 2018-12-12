Urbandale Police say Man Died from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Posted 2:46 pm, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 03:00PM, December 12, 2018

URBANDALE, Iowa  —  The Urbandale Police Department says 20-year-old Anthony Taylor accidentally shot-and-killed himself late Sunday night at an Urbandale home.

Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of 70th Street around 11:18pm on Sunday, December 9th.  Police say he was at a friend’s home when he accidentally discharged a weapon.  Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed but police say they are still investigating.

 