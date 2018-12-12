× Urbandale Police say Man Died from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department says 20-year-old Anthony Taylor accidentally shot-and-killed himself late Sunday night at an Urbandale home.

Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of 70th Street around 11:18pm on Sunday, December 9th. Police say he was at a friend’s home when he accidentally discharged a weapon. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed but police say they are still investigating.