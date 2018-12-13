Clive Public Library Offers Residents Free Passes to Local Attractions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa – The Clive Public Library is offering its patrons free adventure passes for the first time.

An adventure pass is a free pass to various attractions around the Des Moines metro. The pass includes two free adult tickets and two free child tickets.

Locations where the passes can be used include: The Blank Park Zoo, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, Brenton Skating Plaza and the Science Center of Iowa.

Clive Public Library Manager Stephanie Keller said the library chose places that are educational.

“You can go to the Botanical Center and learn about a flower and then you can come back to the library and check out books about planting flowers, and then go back to your garden and figure out well can I grow that? Is that in my zone? I don’t know. It just opens up a whole world of other ways you can utilize your local libraries,” Keller said.

The passes can only be checked out once per year for each location.

Keller said the idea originated from a similar concept done by the Grimes Public Library.

“It’s just another way we are revolving as a public library. You are not always coming to the library to check out a book, but you are coming to the library to experience a community. It’s another way to get out in the metro and experience your libraries in another way,” Keller said.

People can go online to Clive Public Library’s website and click the “programs” tab. From there you will click on “Adventure Pass” and sign up for the place you’d like to visit.

People need to be at least 18-years-old with a valid photo identification and valid library card to sign up. You can reserve a pass up to 90 days in advance.

The program is funded through the library’s budget.

Other libraries with a similar program include: Urbandale, West Des Moines, Ames, Altoona, and Grimes.