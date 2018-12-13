× Former Employee’s Late Tax Filings Costs Marshalltown Schools $616K

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The State Auditor’s Office is releasing the results of another special investigation into a central Iowa school district — this one uncovering more than $600,000 in improper spending.

Auditor Mary Mosiman says a former employee of Marshalltown Schools cost the district by chronically missing federal tax filing deadlines.

The report shows former payroll specialist Allison Meyer repeatedly missed monthly and quarterly tax deposits. Those late filings resulted in $616,000 in interest and penalties from the IRS and the state of Iowa.

The district requested those fines and penalties be waived, but that request was denied. They are appealing that denial.

The audit also uncovered another $29,000 of improper disbursements to employees including excess pay and leave time.

Meyer resigned from the district in June.