Muscatine Teenager Charged with Killing Grandmother on Her Birthday

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- A Muscatine teenager is being held without bond, accused of stabbing his grandmother to death on her birthday.

Darian Lensgraf, 19, is charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf to death at her home on Wednesday. Police were called to the area after Darian Lensgraf was spotted walking through a nearby convenience store while carrying a knife. When police approached him he admitted to the crime.

Police are still piecing together what lead to the murder. Darian Lensgraf did not live at the same address as his grandmother. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21.