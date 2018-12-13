× Police Say Multiple Bomb Threats in Central Iowa Are Likely Hoaxes

DES MOINES, Iowa – Several bomb threats are being investigated in Des Moines and Nevada but police believe they are hoaxes.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says they’re received reports that threats were e-mailed Thursday to the Science Center of Iowa, Eyerly Ball, Joseph’s Jewelers, and the Blank Park Zoo. The e-mail demands money.

Parizek says the e-mail appears to be a hoax, as there are similar threats coming in nationwide.

Emilee Richardson with SCI says they evacuated a few school groups and will remain closed the rest of Thursday. They plan to be open Friday.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says Lincolnway Energy in Nevada also received a bomb threat.

Sgt. Parizek says they are investigating the incidents but unless devices are found at the location, they are not sending the bomb squad.

The source of the threats is not yet known.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.