Police Investigating South Side Shooting and Crash; Man Hit by Stray Bullet

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a car crash and a stray bullet hitting a man inside his apartment Wednesday night.

Des Moines police say two separate calls came in around 8:15 p.m. about incidents in the same south side area. One was for a report of gunshots heard in the 2100 block of SE 5th St. and the other was for an accident at SE 5th St. and Hartford.

When officers arrived at the accident, they found a vehicle crashed into a pole. The two people inside said they were traveling southbound on SE 5th when they heard gunfire and tried to flee. That’s when they crashed.

Investigators found 10 shell casings in the street about 50 yards from where the accident happened.

While police were investigating, they learned a man in an apartment at 504 Hillside had been hit by a bullet. The bullet went through his chair and hit him in the back but did not penetrate the skin. The apartment is about 150 yards away from the scene of the shooting.

Police are not sure whether the people inside the crashed vehicle were the intended target of the shooting but say the two are not cooperating to provide details about what actually happened. Officers found two gunshot holes in the vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting continues.