Two Alleged ‘Porch Pirates’ Caught in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's the season for online shopping and opportunistic thieves are taking advantage of your front porch deliveries.

West Des Moines Police says it takes these thefts seriously so they are making an example of two so-called 'porch pirates' arrested this week by announcing the arrests in a creative way on social media.

Wednesday, two porch pirates found their ship in shallow water when they were arrested for stealing packages that had been delivered to homes. Follow the link to read our information release- https://t.co/ooRllSIGdU — West Des Moines PD (@WDMPolice) December 13, 2018

30-year old Ryan Bisset and 33-year-old Rebecca Hus are facing Theft and drug charges. Police say alert citizens and smart detective work lead them to the suspects. Police say they recovered stolen property from them while serving a search warrant.

"One of my concerns is that this type of incident is under-reported," says Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department, "So if somebody is a victim, please contact your local law enforcement agency, let them know whats going on and that way we can track where this activity is happening, when it's happening and if in a case like this we can recover some property, that increases the likelihood that we're able to get that where it needs to go."

West Des Moines Police say they investigated 11 reported package thefts in November and December last year. So far this year there have been just three reports.