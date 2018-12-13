× Woman Arrested After Guthrie County Chase Involving Stolen Pickup Truck

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — A Grand Junction woman is in the Guthrie County Jail after she led a sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase with a stolen truck.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Offices says the deputy attempted to pull Kylene Rabourne over near Highway 141 and Justice Road in Bayard at 10:00 Wednesday night.

Rabourne fled south on Justice Road reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

The deputy attempted a pit maneuver but was not successful.

At one point, Rabourne drove on gravel roads at speeds up to 80 miles per hour. She eventually wrecked the truck in a corn field while trying to turn at Hickory Avenue and Highway 141. She fled the truck and was found after a two-hour search of the area.

Rabourne faces several traffic violations as well as criminal charges of interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of a motor vehicle, and carrying weapons.

She had been wanted on outstanding warrants from both Green and Webster counties.